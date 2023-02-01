Protest against SSB for conducting exams through blacklisted company

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 1: Youth Against Corruption (YAC) today held a protest against Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board for conducting the crucial recruitment exams through a blacklisted company.

A number of YAC activists and job aspirants from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir assembled near Press Club Jammu and held protest demonstration to show their resentment against JKSSB as well as LG administration for their failure to maintain transparency in the public recruitments.

While talking to media during the protest demonstration, YAC volunteers said that JKSSB did not learnt anything from its prior frauds as it hired again a blacklisted company which is indulged in malpractices over more than 10 recruitment exams conducted in various states.

“We approached JKSSB to not lend our recruitments in the hands of a private tainted firm but they unheard our plea. When we approached the High Court and historical judgement was passed against the company, the whole JKUT Administration went to the Double Bench seeking stay on the judgement,” they said and alleged that JKUT Administration was shielding a tainted firm.

Kartik Bhagat, one of the protesters, pointed out that JKSSB was going to conduct exams of Fisheries Department, Election Assistant, Labour Officer, Assistant Law Officer, Patwari, MVI, Drivers etc though this blacklisted company because of which youth have lost the faith over JKSSB and JKUT Administration.

Another protester Sushil Kumar said that the answer key which was supposed to be released on 30th December as per notification of JKSSB had gone viral on Whatsapp on 28th of December. “Since the answer key of CBT Exams is made along with the question paper, there is every possible chance that the answer key was leaked to those who paid a hefty amount for the paper,” he said and added that there were high chances that the paper was again leaked and aspirants were having many inputs regarding the same.

Vinkal Sharma and Atul Sudan, while speaking during the protest, demanded an end to the role of tainted private companies in Government recruitment. They sought investigation into awarding tender to the blacklisted company despite knowing that it was involved in such malpractices many times.

