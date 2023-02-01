Science awareness camp organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 1: Tiny Tots Hr. Sec. School Roopnagar conducted ‘Science Awareness Camp’ in collaboration with Som Manuvatham Shiksha Samiti, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi, here today.

Advisor Ministry of Science and Technology, OP Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion, while Society president Sushil Sharma and Society Manager Sanjay Bharadwaj were the guests of honour.

During the event, two events including poster making and science model display were exhibited in which students displayed their talents and skills.

The winners for both the categories were rewarded with prizes.

Advisor OP Sharma had all the praises and was surprised to see the confidence of children during the event. He also said that students should take keen interest in science and inculcate scientific values in order to make the nation progressive.

Project coordinator, Gulshan Kumar and Manita Chopra were also present on the occasion.