Fencing team screened for KIYG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 1: J&K Amateur Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council held a screening of the Union Territory Fencing team for Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) at New Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The Khelo India Youth Games-2023 is being organized at various cities of Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February13.

The J&K Fencing team shall be leaving on February 3 for participation in the games. The team is being represented by an ace international player Shreya Gupta in individual women sabre category, while Suryansh and Harshit Kohli in individual men category.

The men sabre team comprises of Suryansh Sharma, Harshit Kohli, Anubhav Sharma and Vatsal Gandotra, while for epee men, the team members were Aryan Sethi, Sohit Thakur, Sufyan Waheed and Ranbir Jambwal and J&K Sports Council coaches including Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal will accompany the team.

President of J&K Amateur Fencing Association, MJ Sharma, Ashok Singh Jamwal, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Satish Gupta, Manager, Indoor Complex MA Stadium and international referee, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary were present during the event.