Protect Vascular Health….Amputation-free world – Dr Arvind Kohli

The human body has 60000 miles of blood vessels. These vessels shoot blood and nutrients to where they are needed most Maintaining vascular health is paramount for the overall well-being of the individual

Peripheral Vascular Disease(PVD) is an important cause of morbidity it causes narrowing, blockages, or weakening of the blood vessels, which interrupts the blood flow, especially to the limbs, and affects more than 10 million people in India. Incidence is showing an alarming increase.

Public Awareness – In India Peripheral vascular disease is underdiagnosed and undertreated, and there is evidence that guideline recommendations are not being adequately followed in practice. Health providers and vascular specialists should consider the creation of national vascular disease quality initiatives such as PAD or VTE registries, set up Guidelines, and introduce a System of Care for peripheral vascular disease like important findings from the Reduction of Atherothrombosis for Continued Health (REACH) and PAD Awareness, Risk and Treatment: New Resources for Survival (PARTNERS) registries. Awareness Programs for the control of these diseases at the primary level and patient education about risk factors could significantly improve the identification and treatment of patients with vascular disease

In addition, organizing Public Awareness programs (Like walkathons) highlighting the importance of preventing vascular diseases and engaging different strata of the population is the need for bringing various measures to control and manage PVD in particular.

The Vascular Society of India invites you to Walkathon 2.0, a vibrant event promoting vascular health and preventing amputations. Like last year, join us as we walk together for a cause that matters, in 34 cities across India on 4th August 2024, spreading awareness for an amputation-free future.

Management of Vascular ailments

Lifestyle modifications

Smoking cessation is an important modifiable behavior. Smoking cessation improves walking distance and reduces the incidence of postoperative complications and recurrences

Promotion of Physical activity is also an important intervention. Supervised exercise programs have been consistently demonstrated to improve walking time and walking distance. Exercise is beneficial, even among asymptomatic PAD patients. It improves overall well-being and is vasculoprotective

Reduce your alcohol intake. Alcohol contributes to weight gain and increases your cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Obesity has been linked with complications of PAD, and diet and exercise should be focused on obtaining a healthy weight.

Patients with diabetes are at increased risk of vascular events, therefore good glycemic and Cardiovascular Disease risk factor control is desirable

Hence it is of utmost importance for everyone to understand that vascular diseases if untreated can lead to limb amputations or loss of life also and preventing them from happening or progressing is the need of the hour. Creating Awareness in the general population about the serious nature of these ailments if they are not attended to well in time and controlling various risk factors responsible for these conditions are needed at this hour and day…Take care of your vascular system and create an Amputation-free world…………………

Courtesy – Dr Arvind Kohli, Vascular Surgeon, SVMM Hospital Jammu. (Jk)

All India Toll-Free Vascular Information Number – 18002035156