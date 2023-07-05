Prostitution Racket Busted In Kashmir, 2 Females Among 6 Arrested

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket by arresting six persons including two females in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that Baramulla Police received an information through reliable sources to the effect that some persons were involved in immoral activities in arented house near Bus Stand Baramulla.

He said, acting upon the information Police Party led by Inspector Vilayat Hussain, SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of Altaf Ahmad-JKPS, DySP Hqrs Baramulla busted the prostitution racket.

“The racket was run by Lateef Ahmad Chechi S/o Mohammad Younis Chechi R/o Malangam Bandipora (Tenant), Altaf Ahmad Dar S/o Ghulam Ahmad Dar R/o Kralhar Baramulla, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi S/o Abdul Rashid Chechi R/o Malangam Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Khan S/o Saifuddin Khan R/o Qazi Hamam Baramulla and two female sex workers (name withheld) we’re detained,” he further said.

He said that case FIR No.136/2023 under sections 3,4,8 of Illicit Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered at Police Station Baramulla.

All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their Houses/rooms/shops on rent, the spokesman added.