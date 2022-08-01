Proposal to induct 32 JKPS officers into IPS cleared, sent to Home Deptt

Vacancies from 2015-2020 to be filled up in one go

UPSC, MHA to convene meeting after I-Day

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 1: Clearing decks for induction of 32 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) into Indian Police Services (IPS), the Police Headquarters have cleared the proposal and sent it to the Home Department for approval amid indications that it will reach the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) any time after Independence Day celebrations.

Thirty two vacancies of IPS have been separated between 2015-2020, official sources told the Excelsior.

Highest eight posts have been allocated for the year 2015 followed by seven to year 2018, five each to 2017 and 2019, four to the year 2016 and three to 2020.

Posts for induction of JKPS officers into IPS for the years 2021 and 2022 haven’t been notified as yet, sources said, adding this will be for the first time when 32 JKPS officers will get IPS in one go.

“After identification of 32 vacancies for inductions, the Police Headquarters have prepared detailed document including year-wise vacancies and the officers figuring in seniority. An exercise was undertaken by the Police Headquarters and it has now been sent to the Home Department,” sources said.

The Home Department has to forward the proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and UPSC for formally convening a meeting to approve inductions, they said, adding the Home Department is likely to submit the proposal after Independence Day celebrations are over.

As there were clear 32 vacancies available for induction of JKPS officers into IPS, the proposal is likely to be approved, sources said.

However, they added, the Annual Performance Reports, inquiries, if any, and some other issues are taken into consideration before formal inductions into the IPS are approved by the Union Home Ministry and UPSC.

“After receiving proposal from the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government, the UPSC will convene a meeting with representatives from the Union Home Ministry and J&K for approval of the inductions,” sources said.

As per the sources, seniority of 32 JKPS officers, who are eligible for inductions has been drafted and attached with the proposal.

In July last year, the UPSC had approved induction of 28 JKPS officers into IPS–14 each serving and retired. Orders of induction were reserved in case of two JKPS officers pending inquiries against them.

However, later 14 posts of IPS extended to retired officers were declared as vacant and added to the vacancies. This took total number of vacancies of JKPS officers’ induction into IPS to 32, benefitting a lot of police officers.

With filling up of 32 vacancies, a total of 44 JKPS officers will be inducted into IPS during little over one year.

Induction of JKPS officers into IPS, which has to be a regular feature, was undertaken in July last year after nearly a decade. The delay was caused in view of legal disputes including finalization of seniority etc.

Initially out of a total of 147 IPS posts in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 were reserved for Regular Recruits (direct IPS officers) and 67 for State Police Services (SPS), who are inducted into IPS from JKPS. This was part of UPA Government’s special formula for Jammu and Kashmir under which 50 percent posts each were reserved for Regular Recruits and SPS officers.

However, after Narendra Modi Government came to power in 2014, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Incharge Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Dr Jitendra Singh reversed the order of UPA Government and restored previous formula of 67:33 bringing Jammu and Kashmir at par with other States and Union Territories of the country which took number of direct IPS officers to 67 percent of the total strength and reduced quota of inductions of SPS officers into IPS to 33 percent. At present, 103 posts of IPS have gone to Regular Recruits leaving 44 for promotion quota of JKPS officers into the IPS.

However, sources pointed out, the induction quota of JKPS officers into IPS till 2013 was treated on the pattern of 50:50 as ratio of 67:33 was restored in 2014.

“However, the JKPS officers who will be inducted into the IPS, will get AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territories) cadre as the Union Home Ministry has already merged erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre into AGMUT as J&K was made a Union Territory on August 5, 2019,” sources said.

The Government now proposed to make induction of JKPS officers into IPS a regular feature every year so that the JKPS officers are timely inducted into the IPS like other States and Union Territories and not after 10 years as was the case till last year.

Besides benefiting the JKPS officers, their induction into IPS will also help the Jammu and Kashmir Government to overcome shortage of IPS officers in the Union Territory especially in the rank of DIGs.

“The shortage will definitely be overcome with induction of JKPS officers into IPS,” sources said.