Property worth lakhs of rupees gutted in north Kashmir fire

BARAMULLA : Property worth lakhs of rupees was damaged in a devastating fire in a bandsaw machine and spice grinding factory in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official source said.

They said fire broke out at Nowpora in Sopore in this district in the early hours on Thursday.

However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to entire spice grinding factory and a bandsaw machine. They said fire tenders were rushed from different areas to control the leaping flames, clearly visible from several kms.

Fire fighters and locals managed to douse the flames after about four hours, they said , adding property worth lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in the fire.

The cause of fire was being ascertained, they said adding police have registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)