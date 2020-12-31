Property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed in Kupwara fire

BARAMULLA: Property worth lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in a fire incident in the frontier district of Kupwara on Thursday, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in a shop at Wajhama, Langate, in Kupwara in north Kashmir on Thursday.

However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to nearby shops, they said. Fire tenders from different parts of the area were rushed to the spot and finally the fire was brought under control, they said adding four shops and other property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged.

The cause of fire was not known, they said adding police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)