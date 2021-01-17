Property worth lakhs destroyed in fire

BARAMULLA: Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a devastating fire in north Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the officials the fire broke out in the Kupwara town on Saturday night. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to adjoining shops and leaping flames could be seen in the entire town.

Later, personnel from Fire and Emergency department, Army, police and locals joined the fire fighting operation and brought the flames under control after several hours of struggle.

Officials confirmed that six shops besides a Cooperative bank office were completely reduced to ashes. The cause of fire is not yet known, they said adding that police has registered a case and started investigation. (AGENCIES)