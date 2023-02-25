Property Tax In Jammu And Kashmir One Of Lowest In Country: LG Sinha

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 25: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha said citizens’ welfare is foremost priority of the government and property tax will ensure financial self-sustainability of cities and improvement of public amenities in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor said: “Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K.”

“Implementation shall be done in consultation with general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” he added.