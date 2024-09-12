Properties Of Drug Peddlers Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Attached In Jammu

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Sept 12: Properties of three alleged drug peddlers worth over Rs 1 crore were attached in Jammu district on Thursday, a police officer said.

Two residential houses of Javed Ahmed, his son and Abdul Majeed alias Bhallu of Lower Ragoora (Dawara) were attached under Section 68(E)(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

During the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Jammu police, it has been established that the property above has been acquired through the proceeds of narcotics trade, he added.

Three cases have been registered against the accused, the officer said.