Properties Of Drug Peddlers Attached In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Sep 19: In a significant move to combat the menace of drug trafficking and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a three-storey residential house and a vehicle belonging to notorious drug peddlers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

“The three-storey residential house on land measuring 2.1 Marlas valued at approximately 18.17 lacs located in village Naina Batapora, Pulwama belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Bashir Ahmad Tramboo son of Ali Mohd Tramboo and his wife Shahzada Bano resident of Naina Batapora, Pulwama has been attached,” police said.

“The investigation proved that the said immovable property was raised/used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler.”

In a separate FIR of Police Station Pulwama, Police attached a vehicle (Private swift Dzire) belonging to drug peddler Mohd Yousuf Bhat, resident of Gusoo Pulwama.

Police said that the investigation proved that the said movable property was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug smuggler.

Police said that by targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organised illegal narco trade, we have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.

“Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley,” Police said.