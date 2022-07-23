Promoting on-line Billing and Payment System

Not only in a few UT departments like the Public Works Department but more should be brought under the ambit of online billing and payment system under the broader objectives of e-Governance. Not only shall the innovative system ensure things running quite fast and addressing queries and doubts and clarifications needed with speed but no or minimal physical presence would pre-empt causes and occurrences of many delays and shrinking appreciably the chances of ”manipulations” and hence irregularities in the system. The decision, therefore, in respect of and actually launching online Billing and Payment System for major processes of the Public Works Department is a step taken in the right and desired direction. Several officers of the UT administration including from IT department at the occasion heralded a new beginning in the most vulnerable areas of the concerned department, its functions and dealings with several agencies.

In this connection, e-Governance initiative taken by Public Works (R&B) Department in collaboration with various IT agencies was definitely going to be emulated by other UT departments as well to bring in perceptible improvement in functioning and promoting probity and transparency besides availing of the ease of retrieving any document, papers etc as and when required in respect of any matter regarding billing , accounting methodology making payments, other areas like projects proposals , preparations and estimates, safety and audit measures as also the Human Resources Management and the like. What is required is not only making awareness on a wide scale about introduction and working of the innovative system but keeping the Web based online system duly updated. Other UT Departments shifting to online mode should be ensured in phased manner as early as possible while training the personnel about such system by the IT Department side by side would ensure full success of the online mode.