Prolonged driving license printing issue

A considerable number of individuals who have successfully passed their driving tests and applied for driving licences are currently experiencing significant delays in receiving their licences, leading to frustration and uncertainty. Various RTO offices in Kashmir are facing the same situation due to a shortage of printing paper. This delay has caused inconvenience as applicants have encountered situations where the police do not accept online documents, resulting in hefty fines despite no fault of their own. Some applicants have resorted to obtaining their licences from external vendors who provide printing services at an additional cost.

The prolonged shortage of printing paper for licences for over seven months raises concerns and is difficult to justify. The delay has caused inconvenience and frustration among individuals who have already passed their driving tests and made payments for their licences. RTOs acknowledge the issue and attribute it to complications in the tendering process and the requirement for specialised imported material for high-quality printing. However, the prolonged duration of the shortage raises questions about the effectiveness of the RTO’s procurement and inventory management processes. The Transport Department needs to take the necessary measures to expedite the resolution of this issue, such as exploring alternative suppliers or finding interim solutions to ensure timely printing and delivery of licences to deserving applicants.

If the shortage of printing paper for licences is due to a lack of funds, with consequences like action on officials for outstanding liabilities due to which they are delaying procurement for want of fund allocation, the authorities must investigate and address this issue promptly.