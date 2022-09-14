Progressing J&K | State Health Agency sets target to cover around 97 lakh souls under AB-PM-JAY-SEHAT scheme across J&K

SHA launches ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman’ to reach out to last mile villages

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 14: The State Health Agency has started the Jammu and Kashmir Gold Card campaign to target registering of 97 lakh souls under the ‘Ayushman Bharat SEHAT Scheme’ launched by the Government of India which has revolutionized the health sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

With this scheme, lakhs of poor people who can’t afford treatment at hospitals can now receive advanced treatment for their health conditions at all the empanelled hospitals across the country.

Under this scheme, more than 7652064 persons (78.74%) have been registered making them eligible for free and quality treatment in empanelled hospitals of the country.

According to official figures, among the 2505626 targeted families, 2251116 (89.84%) families with at least one family member are verified.

Notably, Shopian, Kulgam and Ganderbal districts have achieved 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT scheme. These districts achieved the milestone due to continuous efforts by District Administration and special registration drives organized by the State Health Agency (SHA) aimed to cover all families under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme.

The AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government and provides a cover of Rs five lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at empanelled hospitals. The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and fifteen days of post-hospitalization expenses including diagnostics and medicines.

SHA recently launched a citizen friendly facility for citizens to avail Golden cards in their comfort of their homes. The citizens can visit the website setu.pmjay.gov.in and register themselves and their families with details of ration card issued by the Food and Supply Department, J&K, and download their Golden cards.

Earlier, SHA rolled out ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme. AB-PMJAY SEHAT Scheme has become a ray of hope for poor families who couldn’t afford health treatment at prestigious and well known medical institutes of the country.

Recently, a special initiative was launched for women and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.

Under the initiative of ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman, State Health Agency (SHA) has also started ’ to reach out to last mile villages which remain cut off from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.