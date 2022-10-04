Progressing J&K | Foundations of Golden Period laid across due to path breaking initiatives of J&K Govt

Pace of execution of developmental schemes increased five times in last three years

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 04: The path breaking initiatives of Government launched in various sectors from last three are laying the foundations of Golden period across Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the last three years, the pace of execution of developmental schemes has increased five times on account of resurgent institutional framework.

Similarly, Grass root democratic institutions like Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process to cater to the needs of common citizens.

In the last two years, the government has endeavoured to develop areas which had remained neglected till now. Dalits, tribals and socio-economically backward classes have benefited from an equitable governance system, so have the women of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory has achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture and sports.

The aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been synchronized with the aspirations of the country today. Their dreams are not confined to personal development, but transcend to create a good future for the society, nation and the entire humanity. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir today aspire for an equitable society free from poverty, unemployment and exploitation. They want a society which challenges and harnesses their creativity.

Union government and J&K administration is making every effort to make impossible things possible so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir achieve their goals.

J&K Sports Council and Youth Services and Sport Department are making every efforts in J&K to reach out to the youth and provide them platform so that they can make J&K and the entire country proud in the field of sports.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is formulating policies that engage youth in the governance process and ensure participation in their on-ground implementation.

The targeted schemes under ‘Mission Youth’ have been crafted to empower the youth. It provides opportunities for youth to become ambassadors of innovation, peace, progress and sports. Livelihood generation programmes, skill development, counselling, sports, recreation and financial assistance by the government have brought a new revolution in youth empowerment in the last two years.

J&K administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth. The easily accessible online platforms act as an interface between trained and skilled workforce and Industry requirements in J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth.

Keeping in view the industries to be set up in J&K under the New Industrial Scheme, special focus is being given on training of local youth to fulfill the needs of skilled workforce and create ample job opportunities for youth here.