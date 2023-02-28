Progressing India and ”Sorosian” effect

Shiban Khaibri

Even if a cursory but a serious analysis of most of the ills existing prior to 2014, mostly on account of instances of political abuse, patronage, doctoring and deception would have been done right immediately after the change of Government in 2014 in the country , series and layers of problems would have definitely been found existing. Such problems were perhaps willy nilly or otherwise allowed to exist and constellate to accentuate their telling effect on the progress and growth of this country and at the cost of economic, social and rich historical cum cultural moorings or equations. Well, it cannot be discounted that such a disturbing phenomenon must have not been found but since everything cannot be afforded to be made public , an honest appraisal must give surely a feel about the urgency to have reforms allowed to set in to do away with such ills or lacunae which were purely impediments of various hues. However, why should reforms and decisions therewith be routinely opposed and pooh phooed – be it demonetisation, GST single tax regime, asset monetisation, face changing Agricultural Laws, Recruitment of Agniveers, Modifed Pension scheme and the list is long. Shell companies, fake and dubious NGOs existed in quite alarming numbers with questionable credentials not only of that nonagenarian Gorge Soros’s Open Society Foundation but many others. Demonetisation dealt with most of these shell Companies and fake or dubious NGOs.

Everybody in the country, however, is intrinsically convinced that today’s India is undergoing a fast transformation and has progressively become a powerful country, a fast emerging economic and military power, marching ahead of even most of the ”considered” advanced countries coupled with following the constitution of the country in letter and spirit with unhindered and absolute freedom of speech and expression by the people especially the media , exercising democratic rights by the people, functioning of and empowering the federal structure and not invoking Article 356 at the drop of the hat as in most of the cases in the past it used to be. The most important question, however, is as to why should there be no stone left unturned wherein scope of Modi hate can be generated. The range of this hate is to this extent that even if the image and the stature of the country too are put at stake ,no opportunity should be lost. George Soros has openly declared a “Budgetary allocation” of $1 billion to destabilise India under the garb and pretext of “revival of democracy” . It is one thing that such open and naked hostilities against India by some old fossils even if very rich shall meet the fate deserved , quite another that a combined concerted resistance and condemnation from all political parties is pathetically missing as the move is inherently calculated against Modi . Therefore, Modi must be severely criticised, defamed, not sparing even his deceased father (as recently) not to speak of efforts pooled for his ”removal”, if not now but in 2024 at any cost. Most of Modi’s adversaries feel nothing amiss about all this and therefore, George Soros appears to many to prove as a messiah in his efforts of “revival of democracy” in India.

It also can be inferred from such a premise that anything done marvellous in any field by the Modi Government for this country must never be hailed even remotely, instead it should be mocked, ridiculed and criticised, of course, at least by forcefully repeatedly peddling “Mehangai, berozgaari aur darr ka mahole”.

Kindly recall the quantum of pressure, if not strong lobbying, from within for importing the Corona vaccine manufactured by Pfizer when the first wave of the dreaded virus had struck India like lightening as in case of other countries. Also it can be recalled with all admiration for the farsightedness and acumen of the Prime Minister in handling the unprecedented crisis of the pandemic and more importantly extensively supporting, encouraging, monitoring and helping making of the two vaccines indigenously – Covishield and Covaxin- right in time. The mission of mass vaccination of the people against the virus to have a strong shield of protection in order to rule out falling prey to subsequent waves, proved so much successful that the entire world not only got puzzled but felt envious about our handling of the pandemic. The fact of the matter is that while still most of the countries are still reeling under and trying to grappling with the new variants of the virus, India emerged too powerful to thwart any chances of the third wave striking. Whom should we give credit for it must sincerely be introspected?

It is a tragedy, a travesty and a sad commentary on the ”democratic functioning” of our opposition parties that not a single leader has proved to be magnanimous enough and forthright to hail the efforts of the Modi Government in making mass vaccination not only a reality but it becoming a strong protective force against any further waves of infection and thus preventing any further restrictions on mobility of the people, industrial and agricultural production and growth of the country. While most of the world economies are severely suffering on account of the economic slowdown due to the effects of vicious circle of the pandemic, India is among rare economies to recover fast and grow at nearly 7%. The stunning levels of frugality of opposition leaders and their parties in acknowledging the glorious and able handling of vaccination coverage drive by this Government which has crossed the 220 crores and free of cost ,is uncalled for if not undemocratic and motivated. It is a national achievement; a glorious achievement worth feeling proud of but nothing of the sort is seen let alone demonstrating any exaltation about it. In other words, no one praised the PM and our young scientists, both women and men, who made (and not merely bottled and did post manufacturing process as is the general view) the two vaccines which reached each city, town and village to administer to the people through a largest network of medical personnel. Those who keep on ranting “Mehangai” do not just calculate the cost of these vaccines which as per rough estimates work out to be Rs.17600 crore borne entirely by the Government. Those among us who were ready to pay any exorbitant cost between Rs.30000 to Rs.1 lakh in 2020 to purchase Remdesivir injection only can perhaps feel the limitless satisfaction of getting the vaccine jabs free of cost and with proven scientific evidence as against irrelevant and ineffective Remdesivir. Cannot, therefore, the whooping amount of Rs.17600 crore be considered as indirect “compensation” or subsidy received by the people against this bogey of Mehangai?

How surprising the statement of the CM of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao appears who just a week ago lamented that the central Government under ”most ineffective PM” , despite many of the CMs including him talking with the PMO and Niti Aayog, recommending for Pfizer, did not allow it to enter Indian markets. He still laments about the loss of business to Pfizer even after seeing tremendous success of indigenously made vaccines. Just imagine that with barely not half effectiveness, as our two prime vaccines, of the Pfizer vaccine, there are political leaders who still continue to appear to be brand ambassadors of Pfizer and, therefore, are in deep shock on account of it not patronised even if such vaccines would have proved totally ineffective. Hold your breath please, the same CM calls “Make in India” as “Joke in India”. The entire country has seen the spectacular progress and success of “Make in India” whereby not only are we achieving newer mile stones in manufacturing especially in strategic and critical defence equipment but causing huge exports thereof to take place but the levels of patriotism and knowledge about economic considerations get secondary treatment as Modi hate must get top “priority”.

Turkey was devastated by the earthquake with 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude and within hours, India under “operation Dost” was the first country that sent huge relief materials, NDRF and specialised rescue teams, Doctors, mobile hospitals etc as also to Syria which too was hit by devastating earthquakes. Prime Minister himself interacted with NDRF and other personnel involved in “operation Dost” in the two worst hit countries, under Indian traditional belief and practice of “One Earth One Family” where a member of the world family is in trouble, it becomes India’s duty to help regardless of how Turkey has always been tremendously hostile to this country and openly so, even at international platforms – be it the UN, OIC and the like and even to this extent to have rejected 57000 tonnes of Indian wheat which was purchased later by Israel. However, not a single opposition Party has welcome India’s gesture of being among the first to reach Turkey. Even none of so many Muslim organisations in the country have hailed PM’s decision in this regard. What does it indicate?

George Soros and his sympathisers within must be under great stress that India is on the anvil of being a “Sonauy key chidya” again on account of finding huge reserves of precious white gold-Lithium more than 5.9 million tonnes. In this ultra-modern era, lithium a no-ferrous metal is the chief component in Electric Vehicle batteries. In the country, the number of battery run vehicles is fast increasing day by day and is proven a substitute to costly petrol. Thanks to nature for the boon of Lithium deposits coupled with the efforts of Geological Survey of India and other scientists of locating this White Gold in Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir coincidentally during the NDA rule is, however, expected to be celebrated by even the adversaries of Narendra Modi as it is a huge unparalleled National gain where ilk of anti-Indian George Soros and other toolkits must be left sulking and grumping.