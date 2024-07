JAMMU, July 16: Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo has been granted a 2-year extension in his term as Vice Chancellor by the Govt of J&K. Prof Romshoo was appointed as Vice Chancellor of IUST in 2021 as the fourth Vice Chancellor and the order issued by Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat on July 8, states that the extension shall be effective from August 15, 2024 when his first term completes.