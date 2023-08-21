Professional Studies in Tourism

Dr Bharti Gupta

“Empowering pupils in tourism education creates economic prosperity, ambassadors of cultural exchange, global harmony and sustainable development.”

Formal education across various domains is fundamentally rooted in its potential to foster human development and overall well-being. The inception of Tourism Studies is no exception, as it derives its foundation from the recognition of its far-reaching significance and the substantial advantages it offers on a global, national, and local scale. Pertinent statistical data serves as a vital reference point to underscore the economic value of the tourism industry both worldwide and within India. In the pre-pandemic era, specifically in 2019, international tourism surged to a staggering 1.5 billion, contributing a remarkable $1.5 trillion to the global economy. The tourism sector accounted for 10% of the global GDP and provided employment for over 320 million individuals across the globe. According to India Tourism Statistics, released by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the year 2019 witnessed the arrival of 17.91 million international tourists in India and domestic tourism in the same year soared to a noteworthy 2321.98 million.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 indeed cast a shadow over the tourism industry, much like its impact on numerous other sectors worldwide. Nevertheless, the resilience of the tourism sector stands unparalleled. This is evident in the way people sought solace in nearby getaways during fleeting moments of lockdown relaxation. The tourism industry’s immense potential for resilience can be imagined by the fact, as provided by the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation), that in the year 2022, 960 million tourists traveled globally which is two-thirds (66%) of the pre-pandemic numbers. And overall, international arrivals reached 80%, an estimated 235 million international tourist travel, of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023 which is more than double of the same period of 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a realization that tourism is not merely recreational pursuit; it is essential for human well-being as it offers respite from routines and grants chances for self-nurturing. These newfound insights, particularly during the pandemic’s trying times, firmly establish the interconnection between tourism and psychological well-being. This understanding along with the statistical figures related to tourism’s resilience post-pandemic brings revelation that leads to a resounding conclusion: The tourism industry maintains a strong viability that is poised to endure in the long run.

Furthermore, the significance of the tourism profession becomes evident when one observes the dedicated attention it garners from India’s visionary Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi possesses a deep appreciation for the potential of tourism. As early as 2014, he outlined a strategic focus on what he termed the 5 Ts: talent, tradition, tourism, trade, and technology, to enhance India’s global image. Recognizing tourism’s dual role as an economic driver and a vehicle for soft power, it has now taken center stage in governmental policies, pursued with a mission-oriented zeal.

This heightened emphasis on tourism is exemplified by India’s leadership in hosting various working group meetings on Tourism during its G20 presidency. These discussions took place in diverse locations, including the third at Kashmir and the fourth culminating in the Goa Declaration, in collaboration with the UNWTO. Furthermore, the Government of India’s commitment is underscored by the official declaration of 2023 as ‘Visit India Year’. Moreover, Tourism Education has garnered importance under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aligned with the overarching goal of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’. The government has also launched the Yuva Tourism campaign, advocating the establishment of National Tourism Youth Clubs in schools, colleges, and universities.

The ‘Travel for LiFe Pledge’, an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism, intertwines tourism with the ‘LiFE’ movement (Lifestyle for the Environment), inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in October 2022. To cultivate a conducive business ecosystem for the tourism industry, numerous centrally sponsored schemes have been introduced. Notably, the enhanced budget allocation of INR 2400 crore underscores the government’s resolute commitment to prioritize tourism as a key sector. This is driven by a comprehensive vision to elevate India’s share in global tourism beyond its current 1.23%. The various strategic endeavors for the growth and development of tourism aim to unlock the potential of foreign exchange generation, employment opportunities, infrastructural development, cultural diplomacy, international visibility, and empowerment of youth and women across all strata of the economy; and inherent potential for a contribution towards SDGs 2030 through sustainable and responsible tourism. The strategic policies and robust government actions underscore that the tourism profession holds an instrumental role in shaping India’s socioeconomic landscape

A profession refers to a specialized occupation or vocation demanding substantial education, training, expertise, and ethical standards. The tourism profession relates to an academic field of study that prepares individuals for careers within the broader tourism industry and that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to pursue various professions within the dynamic tourism sector.

The scope of tourism education includes Travel Operations: Understanding travel agency operations, booking systems, ticketing, and reservations, Travel documentation, visa procedures, and immigration regulations. Destination Management: Overview of popular tourist destinations, cultural attractions, historical sites, and natural landmarks, Sustainable tourism practices, and responsible destination management. Tour Guiding and Interpretation: Techniques for leading guided tours, providing commentary, engaging tourists, and interpretation of cultural, historical, and natural aspects of destinations. Event Planning and Management: Concepts of event planning for conferences, meetings, weddings, and other special occasions, logistics, marketing, budgeting, and coordination for successful events. Marketing and Promotion: Principles of tourism marketing, branding, and Promotion, online marketing, social media strategies, and digital platforms for reaching target audiences.

Customer Service: Principles of excellent customer service, effective communication, and creating positive guest experiences Culinary and Food Tourism: Introduction to local cuisines, culinary traditions, and their role in attracting tourists, basics of food handling, presentation, and restaurant management. Adventure and Ecotourism: Adventure tourism trends, activities, and safety measures, ecotourism principles, environmental conservation, and engaging with local communities. Hotel and Accommodation Management: – Hotel operations, guest relations, reservations, and revenue management, facilities management, room division, and housekeeping practices. Cultural Sensitivity and Communication: – Cross-cultural communication skills, respecting cultural norms, and promoting cultural understanding. Entrepreneurship in Tourism: – Basics of starting and managing a tourism-related business, business planning, financial management, and legal considerations. Sustainable Tourism Practices: The importance of sustainable tourism, minimizing negative impacts, and contributing to local communities. Internships and Practical Experience: – Internships, field trips, and hands-on experiences to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

Individuals who study tourism often go on to work in these and other related roles, applying their knowledge and skills to provide valuable services to travellers, businesses, and communities involved in the tourism sector. It serves as a foundation for professionals to excel in their chosen careers within the dynamic and diverse field of tourism.

The École hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland (founded in 1893) and the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration in the United States (founded in 1922) are examples of early institutions that laid the foundation for tourism education. The 1960s and 1970s saw the establishment of formal tourism programs in universities and colleges around the world. The foundation for tourism education in India was laid with the establishment of institutes such as the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in Delhi in 1962. In 1982, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) was established to regulate and standardize education in hospitality and tourism. In the 1980s and 1990s, more universities and colleges across India began introducing specialized courses in tourism and travel management at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. In 1983, the Indian government set up the Indian Institutes of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) with campuses in Gwalior, Bhubaneswar, Noida, and Goa. The late 20th century and early 21st century saw the growth of private institutions offering tourism education, contributing to the expansion of options for students. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognized tourism as an academic discipline, encouraging the inclusion of tourism courses in university curricula.

Recognizing the need to train a skilled workforce, initiatives such as the Skill India program by starting vocational courses like BVoc and MVoc in Tourism studies have been taken. Many universities have established dedicated departments for tourism studies, offering Bachelor’s, Master’s, and diploma programs like Bachelor of Arts (BA) / Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Travel and Tourism Management, Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) / Bachelor of Tourism Studies (BTS), Master of Science (MSc) in Tourism Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Tourism and Travel Management, Diploma / Postgraduate Diploma in Travel and Tourism, Certificate Programs in Tourism and Hospitality and Ph.D. in Tourism Management. NTA (National Testing Agency) also conducts the competitive exam of UGC NET on Tourism Administration and Management.

Numerous thriving startups that shape the corporate landscape within the tourism sector extend favourable placement opportunities to students. Among these, notable names include MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, Goibibo, Ixigo, Redbus, Travel Triangle, SimpliFlying, Travelyarri, Wandertrails, OYO Rooms, Thrillophilia, Railyatri, and many more.

The efficacy of any professional course rests upon its potential for employability, a metric often gauged through student placement records. For instance, at the Central University of Jammu, the Department of Tourism and Travel Management offers an MBA in Tourism and Travel Management; the department’s commendable placement track record owes its success to an innovative curriculum model. The unique approach is to give two direct industry exposures to students in the two-year program. Firstly, through a summer internship after the second semester, and secondly, a complete On-the-Job Training during the fourth semester.

Throughout this intensive six-month fourth semester, students experience real-world scenarios by engaging directly in industry activities. Remarkably, they do so while remaining university students, mentored by their respective faculty. This dual exposure significantly shapes students’ personalities, fostering the confidence required for informed career choices. It is noteworthy that many students even secure pre-placement offers based on their performance. The MBA in Tourism and Travel Management carries a unique commitment to offering employability in the private sector, underscoring its effectiveness even during the students’ university tenure.

In light of the aforementioned context, the significance of tourism as a contributing factor to nation-building is substantial. Moreover, there exists a diverse array of opportunities for young individuals to pursue professional courses in the field of tourism studies.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Central University of Jammu)