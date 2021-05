Prof Riyaz Punjabi’s wife passes away in Delhi

SRINAGAR: Dr Tarannum Riyaz, a noted Urdu fiction writer and wife of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Riyaz Punjabi, passed away on Thursday.

The family sources said that Dr Tarannum died at a hospital in New Delhi at around 9.30am today.

She had tested positive for Covid19 and was put on a ventilator for the past few days.

Her husband, Riyaz Punjabi passed away in New Delhi on April 8, 2021.