PM Modi warns states against laxity, says Coronavirus a challenge even on minor scale

NEW DELHI: In view of the declining active COVID-19 cases across the county, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned the states against laxity in COVID appropriate behaviour and said the past experience has taught us that the virus remains a challenge even on a minor scale.

“Though the active COVID cases in the country have started decreasing, the experiences over the years and a half taught us that as long as the infection exists on a minor scale, the challenge remains,” he said while interacting with the district magistrates (DMs) and field officials of 10 States regarding the COVID-19 situation on the ground.

The Prime Minister noted that past epidemics and the current COVID-19 pandemic taught us that constant change and innovation in the strategies are very important, and said, “These viruses specialize in mutations, formatting, so our methods and strategies should also be dynamic.”

He said the country needs new strategies and solutions in the midst of new challenges posed by Coronavirus and the experiences and feedback of field officials help in making practical and effective policies.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths. (AGENCY)