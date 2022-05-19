Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as VC of Kashmir University

SRINAGAR, May 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday appointed Prof Neelofer Khan, professor department of Home Science, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha,Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over the charge,” a communication issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat said this afternoon. It said that the terms and conditions will be notified separately.

Significantly, Prof Nilofer Khan is the first woman to be appointed at the premiere institution.

She will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021.