Prof Neelu Rohmetra is Director DDE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Prof Neelu Rohmetra has been appointed as the Director, Directorate of Distance Education in Jammu University.

She replaced Prof Satnam Kour, who was holding the post as additional charge.

An order in this regard was issued today by the Jammu University, according to which, Prof Neelu Rohmetra of the Business School shall function as the Director, Directorate of Distance Education, in addition to her existing duties.