Panthers Party supremo Prof Bhim Singh passes away at 81

Jammu, May 31: Prof Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), passed away on Tuesday in a hospital here.

“He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu. He was 81. He is survived by his wife and son. The latter lives in London,” family sources said.

His death has been mourned by a cross section of the society, including politicians, social workers, businessmen, etc. (Agencies)