Product delivery: learn about the 7 stages of the process

The product delivery process is one of the most relevant within the logistics sector. After all, its phases make it possible to distribute the goods to the customer and ensure the conclusion of the sale.

In this sense, it is essential to ensure the smooth running of all stages of delivery management in order to offer a quality service and reduce the risk of delays and accidents, regardless of the segment in which it operates.

Do you want to know how this procedure influences other areas of the company? We prepared this post to explain how the logistics delivery process should work in companies and what are its main steps. Keep reading!

What are the logistical processes?

Logistic processes involve several important tasks, such as stock control, monitoring the entry and exit of products, negotiating with suppliers, distribution and transport of goods and, finally, the delivery of products.

The importance of delivery processes

The organization of this sector is essential to ensure that the product arrives in good condition and within the established period at the final recipient address.

The logistics area has the function of controlling and managing the production, control and distribution operations of a company. In this sense, logistics planning avoids problems with delays in delivery, lack of products in stock and accidents during the journey, which could jeopardize the delivery of the goods.

Stages of the logistical delivery process

To understand more about how a company’s delivery logistics process works, it is necessary to understand what are its main phases. Discover, below, its most important stages and the basic characteristics of each one of them.

Collect

This is the first stage of delivery of goods by the carrier such as UPS, which is responsible for collecting and putting together orders from partner companies that are destined for recipients, that is, end customers. The collection procedure can be done daily or more frequently, depending on demand and need.

Storage

This stage covers the conservation and protection methods of all items that are stored in stock and are intended for subsequent distribution in distribution centers. This technique controls the entry and exit of goods until they are transported to the appropriate buyers.

Routing

Routing is the procedure that determines the route that will be taken to deliver the goods to the final address. The stage begins with the choice of various elements, such as the most suitable means of transport for the distribution of goods, the experience and conduct of the professionals who will be in charge of transporting the goods, controlling deadlines, etc.

For this, it is necessary to analyze several factors, such as dangerous streets and roads, the driver’s experience, the number of kilometers to be traveled, the approximate amount of fuel that will be spent, the value of tolls, the infrastructure and safety of the roads, etc.

Labeling

At this stage, the order is labeled and must contain the recipient’s name and address. From then on, the customer gets a specific bar code that will be used to later query the location in the system. Thus, every time the goods have a new movement, the system will provide this update.

Transport

The stage covers the entire movement of goods, from the place of origin to the distribution center that will be responsible for delivery. It is important to mention the importance of contracting insurance to protect the order and guarantee the reimbursement of amounts in cases of theft, robbery or loss. An insurance company like Secursus can prove very helpful in this regard.

Distribution

Distribution begins after the order arrives at the distribution center. From that moment on, the products are segmented according to the customer’s address, enabling the creation of more efficient delivery routes. At this stage, the delivery deadlines for the goods to the consumer are also checked.

The objective is to facilitate the journey and guarantee a quick and efficient delivery, without the risk of delay. In this sense, the management system will be responsible for evaluating these elements and creating an optimized route, calculating the likely time it would take to deliver the service.

Delivery confirmation

This step presupposes validation that the recipient has received the order at his address. Delivery confirmation can be checked directly by the control and delivery management system, if the company has one.

This tool indicates the delivery status in real time and brings more transparency to the procedure. On the other hand, if there is no one at the address and the delivery cannot be completed, this information must also be in the system.

How to structure the logistics delivery process

Discover, below, some guidelines that will help to systematize your company’s delivery process.

Plan the logistics

The planning of the logistics stage involves the exact definition of all the activities that will be carried out, from the storage of the goods in stock until their subsequent delivery to the customer. It is important to describe each task in detail to optimize the process and leave no room for doubt.

Take care of the safety of the goods

It values ​​the conservation and preservation of products, both in stock and during the transportation process. This care avoids complaints and helps to ensure final customer satisfaction.

Therefore, it is important to invest in resistant packaging capable of protecting goods. After all, if the order arrives at its destination with faults and damage, the customer may request an exchange or return, a fact that generates more expenses for your company.

Pay attention to the delivery time

Respect the delivery date that was stipulated. This care is essential to maintain customer confidence and credibility in your brand. After all, the commitment to the consumer must be the company’s priority. Ideally, plan the delivery process in advance, taking into account the distance and average travel time.

The delivery of goods is one of the most important processes in the company. The transport of the order presupposes logistical planning that guarantees that the customer will receive the product on time and in good condition, without running the risk of delays or breakdowns.

It is important to coordinate and control all the processes that take place in the company’s logistics sector. Take the opportunity to understand how to implement good delivery management within your company.