Proclamation Notice Issued Against Two Accused In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, May 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday issued a proclamation notice against two persons accused of multiple offences, including in sections under UA(P)A, in Poonch.

“Proclamation requiring the appearance of accused persons namely Mohd Liyaqat @ Billa S/O Mohd Hussain R/O Khari Karmara Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K) and 2. Mohd Arshad @ Asif s/o Mohd Rashid R/O Darabagyal Digwar Terwan Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K),” reads a proclamation notice.

“Whereas, the titled charge sheet in 69/2023 u/s 307/120-B,121/1211 IPC, 7/25/26/27 Indian Arms Act, 4/5 Explosive Substance Act 8(a)/21/22/29 NDPS Act and 16/18/23/39 UA(P) Act of 1967 of P/S Poonch/SIA Jammu is presented before the Hon’ble court of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch (with the charge of Additional Sessions Judge, Poonch) on 24-11-2024 in which the accused Mohd Liyaqat @Billa S/O Mohd Hussain R/O Khari Karmara Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K),” reads the notice.

“Mohd Arshad @ Asif S/O Mohd Rashid R/O Darabagyal Digwar Terwan Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K have been arrayed and said accused persons are absconding or are concealing themselves to avoid the execution of the arrest warrant duly issued by the Hon’ble court of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch(with the charge of Additional Sessions Judge, Poonch).”

“Proclamation is hereby made that the accused persons Mohd Liyaqat @ Billa S/O Mohd Hussain R/O Khari Karmara Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K) and, Mohd Arshad @ Asif s/o Mohd Rashid R/O Darabagyal Digwar Terwan Tehsil Haveli District Poonch (UT of J&K) are required to appear before the said Hon’ble court within the period of 30 days from the date of publication of proclamation failing which proceedings u/s. 83 Cr.PC shall be initiated against them,” reads the notice further.