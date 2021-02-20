Priyanka targets Govt over rising petrol-diesel prices

LUCKNOW : Taking a jibe at the Modi government over the rising petrol and diesel prices, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP government should name that day as ‘accha din,’ when the petrol-diesel prices don’t increase.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ms Vadra said, “BJP government should name the day of the week as ‘accha din’ on which the petrol-diesel prices don’t rise because due to inflation, rest of the days are ‘mehenge din’ for the common people.”

Ms Vadra alleged that the Modi government is increasing petrol-diesel prices everyday by imposing heavy tax with the intention of benefiting the corporates but is ignoring farmers in giving them the price for their produce.

The Congress General Secretary said, “The struggle of the farmers against the black agricultural laws is a struggle for their livelihood. Look at the intention of this government.”

Ms Vadra averred she is with the farmers in their struggle for their livelihoods. She will communicate with farmers in Muzafffarnagar’s Baghra today. (Agencies)