Priyanka meet families of 4 farmers in Lalitpur

LALITPUR, Oct 29: Congress general secretary and in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the family members of four farmers, who died due to shortage of fertilisers in Bundelkhand region.

Ms Vadra met the families and heard their grievances.

Former union minister and Congress leader Pradeep Kumar Jain Aditya was present along with Ms Vadra at the residence of one Ballu Pal at Pali village, who committed suicide after he had to stand in the long queue for several days to get fertilizers .

During the interaction, the villagers narrated their woes and problems while also describing how they are facing atrocities of the district authorities and the police.

They also alleged that there is an acute shortage of fertiliser even though the authorities are claiming the opposite.

The villagers also apprehended harassment by the authorities after their meeting with the Congress leaders.

The farmers said that they have taken loan for farming but due to not availability of fertlizers, they are not able to sow their crops which will automatically led to them defaulting in repaying the loans.

They also claimed that they have not received any compensation for crop loss due to rains nor has any insurance payment made to them.

Ms Vadra assured all possible assistance to the families and promised that Congress will stand with them against any kind of harassment by the authorities.

Congress leaders identified the four farmers, who died due to fertilizer shortage as Bhogi Pal (55) of Naya gaon, who died while being made to stand in the long que, Soni Ahirwar(40) of Mailwara Khurd village, who committed suicide for not getting the requisite fertilizers, Mahesh Kumar Bunkar (36) of Bayana Narahat village, fell ill and died after standing in the queue for several days and Ballu Pal (40) of Pali village, who also committed suicide for not getting ferilizers. Earlier Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lalitpur by train from Lucknow on Friday morning. (UNI)