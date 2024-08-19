Priyanka Gandhi shares picture montage with Rahul on Rakhi

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on Monday as she posted on ‘X’ a collage of pictures with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

“The relationship between a brother and sister is like a flower garden in which, on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding, different-coloured memories, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship, flourishes,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories… Best wishes to all of you on Rakhi,” she said and posted pictures with her brother Rahul, including those from their childhood.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the country on Raksha Bandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship firmly connected.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, “Hearty greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the immense love, unbreakable affection and precious relationship of brothers and sisters.

“This unique festival, which transcends caste, religion and creed and promotes mutual brotherhood and harmony, stresses the equal importance of women in Indian society.

“We hope this festival of Rakhi will strengthen the relationship of love, harmony, solidarity and mutual goodwill in the lives of the people of the country.” (PTI)