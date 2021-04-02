Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates after Robert Vadra tests positive for COVID-19

GOALPARA (Assam): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.

She, however, has tested negative.

The Congress leader released a video in which she said: “My yesterday’s report has come negative but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologise to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress’ victory.” she said.

“Recently, due to exposure to coronavirus, I have to cancel my Assam tour,” she further said.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Assam for one day and address public meetings in Goalpara East, Golakganj (Dekguri near Agomani) and at Sarukhetri (Kayakuchi).

Polling for the third and last phase of the assembly elections will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (AGENCY)