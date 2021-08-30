Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ favourite snack!

Washington [US], Aug 30: Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two recently set major couple goals by sharing an Instagram post that has caught everyone’s attention.

PeeCee, on Sunday, shared a steamy picture on her Instagram account with her doting husband.

In the snap, the duo, who never hesitates to express their love for each other publically, can be seen enjoying a sunny day while lounging by the pool.

Clad in a black bikini top with red bottoms, the ‘Fashion’ star can be seen laughing while clicking the selfie as Nick poses with a fork and a knife on Priyanka’s butt.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Snack,” adding red heart, fork, and knife emoticons.

Soon after posting the snap, fans of the duo chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons in awe of the much-in-love couple.

Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra also dropped a comment that read, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed.”

Nick also re-shared the post on his IG story and wrote, “Perfect Sunday.”

On a related note, Priyanka and Nick recently reunited as the ‘Sky Is Pink’ star returned to the US to attend her husband’s ‘Remember This Tour’ concert. The former Miss World was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’.

‘Citadel’, the Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Priyanka will also be seen in ‘Text For You’ which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’ and the recently announced Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s return as a director. (Agencies)