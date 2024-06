Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets hurt on sets of new film ‘The Bluff’

Los Angeles, Jun 19 : Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sustained a minor injury while she was filming for her upcoming Hollywood project “The Bluff”.

The 41-year-old actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her throat, on her Instagram Stories.

“Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts,” Priyanka captioned the photo.

“The Bluff”, which hails from Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, “The Bluff” follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

Chopra Jonas also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo — executive producers of her Prime Video show “Citadel”.

“The Bluff” will stream on Prime Video. ( PTI )