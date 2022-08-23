PRIs, Civil Society Groups contributed a lot in Shri Amarnath Yatra: LG

‘Demands, issues will be addressed’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with PRI representatives and members of Civil Society from Ganderbal, at Raj Bhawan here.

He addressed a gathering of around 130 members comprising DDC Chairperson & members, Chairman Municipal Council, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanches, Panches, heads of religious, social and business organizations & associations.

Acknowledging the efforts of PRIs, Civil Society Groups during Shri Amarnath ji pilgrimage, Sinha said that the administration will be ever grateful for their stellar contribution in hassle-free and smooth conduct of the yatra.

The Lt Governor further said that the genuine demands and issues put forth for the development of various areas of Ganderbal would be addressed promptly.

“Greater devolution of funds, functions and functionaries has empowered PRIs and brought transparency through decentralised planning and effective monitoring”, he added.

On the occasion, former MLA Ishfaq Jabbar expressed gratitude towards LG led UT administration for addressing several public centric issues which were hanging fire for many years.

He also put forth demands regarding job opportunities for locals in Zojila Tunnel Project and at the newly established Central University Kashmir in Ganderbal, appointing specialist doctors and strengthening of staff at district hospital Ganderbal, veterinary dispensaries in rural areas, four laning of Ganderbal roads, development of Manasbal lake with avenues of watersports and paragliding, besides other issues of public welfare.

Several other speakers also put forth issues and demands of their respective areas including removal of encroachments, installation of street lights, establishing a Degree College and SBI Branch at Lar etc.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands put forth by various speakers on the occasion.

He observed that the UT administration is steadfast in ensuring holistic, equitable and balanced development of each and every region of Jammu and Kashmir and assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned sections of the administration for redressal.

Sinha called for maximum awareness among masses regarding various training and financial assistance programs and initiatives started under Mission Youth which offers livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He also appealed to the members of delegation to join the fight against drug abuse in the society.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Hilal Ahmad Tantray, Chairman Municipal Council, Ganderbal; Badrinath Bhat, president Sanatan Dharm Sabha Ganderbal, besides several other PRI representatives and members of civil society were present on the occasion.