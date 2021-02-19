Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar chairs weekly review meeting

Implementation of directions of Lieutenant Governor’s review meetings

Calls for promotion of digital initiatives on social media

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today conducted a review meeting to assess progress on various development projects and digital initiatives by departments and district administrations of J&K, here at the Civil Secretariat today.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners shared the status of progress on various digital initiatives of their respective districts.

The chair was informed that in Jammu division, Hoshiyaar and Madadgaar apps of Kathua would be ready for trials next week. The e-Darbar app of Ramban would be subjected to pilot run next week in Gool. The mobile application of Project Insaaniyat, of Reasi, is also expected to be demonstrated by next Thursday. Trials of e-Samadhaan app of Samba are already underway post which it would be launched for the public.

From Kashmir Division, the Ittelah app of Budgam is already under review by Google Play Store, and can be launched any time after the review. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Budgam informed that the Imdaad app is almost ready. The disaster management app of Kulgam is also ready for demonstration purpose, it was informed.

Projects of other districts were also found to be on schedule and their progress was found satisfactory by the Principal Secretary. He directed that once launched, these mobile applications and their respective services be promoted on social media.

Administrative Secretaries and representatives from various departments participated in the second half of the meeting and shared the status of progress made by their respective departments.

Chief Executive Officer, J&K Health Agency, Choudhary Yaseen shared progress on enrollment of beneficiaries under PMJAY SEHAT scheme. It was highlighted that districts Kulgam and Reasi have achieved the highest number of enrollments in their respective provinces.

The Principal Secretary suggested that awareness camps and helpline numbers be started for awareness and facilitation of remote and backward population.

Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda informed the Principal Secretary that required funds have been released to complete Back to Village, B2V-3 works by March. Progress on works done under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, PMAY and payments under MGNREGA was also reviewed by the Principal Secretary.

Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sarita Chauhan shared the status of afforestation projects and said that the same would be accelerated after snow clearance in Kashmir valley.

The Officials of Tourism Department apprised the Principal Secretary about plans to organise tourism festivals in various parts of J&K. He was also informed about the status of Yoga Centre to be constructed at Sudh Mahadev.

It was informed by Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat, that new Labour Codes have been published and would be finalised shortly. Once implemented, the codes would empower the workforce in the Union Territory.

Similarly, departments like Jal Shakti, Tribal Affairs, Transport, PDD, PWD, Revenue, Agriculture, Health, Skill Development also shared the status of their departmental activities with the Principal Secretary.