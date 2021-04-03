Principal Secretary to LG visits Pahalgam, takes stock of Amarnath Yatra preparations

Directs officers to ensure smooth Yatra; inspects Nunwan Base Camp

ANANTNAG: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Shri Nitishwar Kumar, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Pahalgam and took stock of the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra -2021 in a meeting here.

The Principal Secretary enquired about the measures being taken for effective execution of the Yatra Plan for the smooth pilgrimage to the Holy Cave.

He impressed upon the officers to take all the requisite steps to ensure proper arrangements and facilities at all transit and base camps, besides halting stations and along the routes to make the journey of Yatris smooth and easy.

To ensure proper healthcare for the pilgrims, he asked the concerned officers to establish quarantine and isolation centres, besides augmenting the ventilator facilities at critical locations.

The Principal Secretary passed directions for proper dress code of Civil Defence volunteers deputed for assistance of Yatris so they are easily identifiable, and setting up of special kiosks for Sim cards and other essentials.

At the outset, the Yatra Officer, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla briefed the Principal Secretary about the Yatra Plan vis a vis security, accommodation, healthcare, food, drinking water and other facilities to be made available to the pilgrims.

Assistant Yatra Officer, CEO PDA, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani apprised the meeting about the facilities available on Pahalgam axis, besides the augmentation being made in wake of anticipated increase in number of pilgrims.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Anantnag, Additional ADC (S), Additional CEO Shrine Board, SEs Jal Shakti, PDD, SDM Pahalgam, and other concerned officers of Civil, Security and engineering departments.

Later, the Principal Secretary made an on spot inspection of Nunwan Base Camp where Additional CEO, Shrine Board apprised him about the functioning of the camp.