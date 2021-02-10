Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar reviews functioning of Forest Department

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today reviewed the functioning of the Forest Department at Civil Secretariat here.

A PowerPoint presentation was given by Principal Chief Conservator Forests & HoFF, J&K, Dr Mohit Gera briefing in detail, the roles and functions of the Forest department and contribution of forests to J&K’s GDP.

The Principal Secretary took a detailed assessment of traditional as well as modern ways in which forest department provides services to the people dependent on forest resources, including Protection of Forests & Forest Land, Scientific management of forests, Afforestation and allied activities for ecological restoration, meeting local requirements of timber, firewood, fodder and other forest produce, Wildlife conservation in forest areas outside Protected Area Network, Enforcement of various laws (Protection & Regulation), Management with active involvement of people, Conservation & sustainable utilization of Biodiversity and Managing with involvement of forest dwelling scheduled Tribes & other Traditional Forest Dwellers.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers to develop and promote more services for tourists like Forest Rest Houses, eateries, and other amenities to generate revenue and promote the beautiful forests of J&K.

Reviewing the proposal for Soil and Water conservation works in Kandi areas of Jammu region involving Panchayats, the Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers to take the Deputy Commissioner’s of the concerned districts onboard and hold planning and discussion for the development of Kandi area under MGNREGA and similar other rural development schemes.

The chair was also informed about the Target & Achievements under CAPEX Budget 2020-21, besides Monitoring & Evaluation of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA) works, Green J&K Drive 2020-21, and Digital Services being provided to the people by the department.

Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Sarita Chauhan briefed the Principal Secretary about the training and awareness programs held on implementation of Forest Rights Act 2006 with constitution of Sub Division and District level committees and implementation of Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Chairman J&K Pollution Control Board, Suresh Chug, Assistant PCCF Sarvesh Rai; Director Water and Soil Conservation, Dr PK Singh; Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Dr Neelu Gera, Chief WildLife Warden J&K, Suresh Kumar Gupta; Director, Forest Protection Force, J&K, Asif Mehmood, MD J&K Forest Development Corporation, Vasu Yadav, besides other HoDs attended the meeting.