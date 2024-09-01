Prince Harry asks for help in restoring relations with royal family

London, Sept 1: UK Prince Harry is asking his former advisers to help him restore relations with the Royal Family, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources.

The Duke of Sussex started seeking advice from trusted former aides in Britain on how to organise his return from exile in the United States after he was dissatisfied with the advice from American image makers, the newspaper said.

At the same time, the newspaper’s sources emphasise that Prince Harry is not aiming for a full-fledged return to the Royal Family.

In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the Royal Family, refusing to perform royal duties. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their relatives of indifference, constant pressure, and even racism. Since then, the couple’s relationship with the Royal Family has remained tense. (UNI)