Prime land worth Rs 100 cr retrieved

When a Government authority in discharge of its duties decides to act fearlessly and impartially, taking other departments’ help too , if required, even situations considered to be too difficult to be tackled can easily be resolved. Retrieving prime land with a market cost of over Rs.100 crore in posh Gandhi Nagar area by the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board has sent message, even if belatedly, that any encroachment by anyone for any long period on people’s property never ever conferred any legal title of ownership and was destined to be vacated and any structure erected there liable to be demolished. The rule of law must always hold sway. The entire operation conducted in sheer professional manner by the Housing Board can only be appreciated and encouraged. With this ”success’, all other numerous encroachments in Jammu and Kashmir can be removed and possession taken by the Government agencies in order to lend credence and legitimacy to the semblance of propriety and legal right and no ‘zabardasti’ made encroachment . The retrieved land belonged to the Housing Board which was allotted to it by the Government in 1980 for construction of a commercial complex but was encroached upon and the encroachers had lost the ”claim” in the courts including from the Supreme Court of India