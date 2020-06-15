Prima-facie, a ‘serious diplomatic lapse’: Karan Singh slams Govt over Indo-Nepal border row

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday hit out at the Government over the escalating Indo-Nepal border row, saying “prima-facie this appears to have been a serious diplomatic lapse”.

“As one who has been closely associated both personally and politically with Nepal over several decades, I must express my sense of deep regret and dismay that Prime Minister Oli (of Nepal) has moved the country into what can only be described as an irreversible confrontational posture vis-à-vis India despite the profound social, cultural, religious, economic and political relations between our two countries that go back many centuries,” Singh said in a statement. (AGENCIES)