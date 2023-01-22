PRI representatives from Kathua call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 22: A deputation of PRI representatives from Kathua called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

Neeru Bala, DDC member Mandli and Nisha Devi, BDC Chairperson, Baggan apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of public importance of Mandli and Baggan area pertaining to strengthening of road connectivity & power infrastructure; augmentation of education & healthcare facilities; promotion of pilgrimage tourism, besides extension of benefits of several Government schemes to the local population.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the PRI representatives and assured them of appropriate steps by the UT administration on all developmental issues.