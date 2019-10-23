Prez summons Rajya Sabha to meet from Nov 18 to Dec 13

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet from November 18 to December 13, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a communique.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, the 18th November 2019, at New Delhi.

Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, the 13th December 2019,” the communiqu said. (AGENCIES)