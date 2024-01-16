Prez Murmu visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, soon-to-open ‘Narendra Modi Gallery’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 : President Droupadi Murmu visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here on Monday and said it “rekindled many memories” and also offered new ways to engage with the country’s past.

The president became the “first visitor” to the ‘Narendra Modi Gallery’, which will be opened to the public from January 16, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

She visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and “saw the displays there with deep interest”, it said.

During her visit spanning nearly one-and-a-half hour, President Murmu also visited the Constitution Gallery in the old building of the Teen Murti Bhavan which houses the museum.

“My visit to the Prime Ministers’ Sangrahalaya was a pleasant and illuminating experience. The galleries dedicated to the past Prime Ministers of India not only rekindled many memories but also offered new ways to engage with our past. As the first visitor of the gallery devoted to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I was glad to see his contributions to the various spheres of nation-building coherently showcased in one place. The use of advanced technology makes the content all the more engaging,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as saying in a post on X.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared photographs of her visit in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi responded to her post on X and urged the youngsters to visit the museum.

“Glad that Rashtrapati Ji visited the PM Sangrahalaya, which gives a glimpse of the life and work of all those who have had the honour to serve as India’s Prime Minister. I would also urge others, especially youngsters, to visit the Sangrahalaya,” he posted.

The president expressed her appreciation for the Sangrahalaya and also wrote in the visitor’s book.

“I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the Sangrahalaya will feel proud,” she wrote.

The ‘Narendra Modi Gallery’ is located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here and its opening will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The construction of the Ram temple and the rejuvenation of other temples has been showcased as part of a section called ‘Sanskriti’ and other sections in the soon-to-open gallery will include ‘Vikas’, ‘Paryavaran’ and ‘Suraksha’ among others.

The Culture Ministry said President Murmu spent some time seeing its various sections such as ‘Sushashan’, ‘Paryavaran’, ‘Vikas’, ‘Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava’, ‘Vigyanodaya’, ‘Sanskritik Dharohar’, ‘Suraksha’ and ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

She was particularly impressed by immersive and interactive displays. She also visited the experiential zone ‘Anubhuti’, it added.

President Murmu also saw there the displays on the temples of Modern India and on the institutions built soon after Independence. She saw with interest Toshakahana, where the gifts received by the prime ministers from India and abroad are on display.

She also visited the private wing of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, where his bedroom and study are located, it said.

In the new building of the Sangrahalaya, the president saw the Freedom and Unity Gallery, which shows films on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, before proceeding to the galleries of various prime ministers.

She saw with interest the badminton racket and charkha and the passbook of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and with deep interest the letters of Jayaprakash Narayan and his jail diary.

The president also saw the recreation of ‘Pokharan 2’ nuclear tests, the display on Golden Quadrilateral and a film on Kargil conflict. With deep interest, she also saw the display on the Indo-US Civil nuclear deal, it added.

The Prime Minister Museum & Library (PMML) Executive Council members, including Chairman Nripendra Misra, Vice Chairman A Surya Prakash, Director Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Vinaya Sahasrabuddhe and Swapan Dasgupta among others were also present on the occasion.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on April 14, 2022, the Sangrahalaya has become an important destination for the children, students, senior researchers and tourists — both domestic and foreign.

“The Sangrahalaya has an average of 2,000 visitors a day. Every visitor takes away the unique message of India’s journey in a parliamentary democracy along with its developmental success. The Sangrahalaya has received around 7.5 lakh visitors since the inauguration,” it added. (PTI)