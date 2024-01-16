Dhull fails again as Delhi’s young batting line-up flatters to deceive against J&K

JAMMU, Jan 15:

Yash Dhull’s susceptible technique against raw pace was exposed by Umran Malik as Delhi’s young batting stars collectively struggled in seamer-friendly conditions with only 42 overs play possible across four days of a Ranji Trophy Group D game here.

Having lost to Puducherry in the opening game, Delhi under new skipper Himmat Singh logged home their first point of the season as the match ended with visitors tottering at 134 for six.

Jammu and Kashmir also got a point.

However, the worrying point was another failure by the Delhi top order against a tier-2 domestic side like J&K after being bowled out for less than 200 in both innings against Puducherry in Delhi.

After only three overs of play was possible on first three days, Delhi’s batters got some chance of a hit with 39 overs being sent on the day.

Debutant Salil Malhotra (1) was bowled by Rohit and Dhull, who hit four boundaries, was beaten for pace by Umran.

Dhull’s struggles against express pace have come to light in his stint with Delhi Capitals in the IPL and he even had a hard time putting bat on ball against Anrich Nortje at DC nets.

His sequence of scores in Ranji Trophy this season is 2, 23 and 18. In his last 10 completed innings across three formats, Dhull has failed to get a single fifty plus score.

In fact, DDCA sacking him from captaincy hasn’t changed his fortunes and there is a feeling in DDCA corridors that Dhull, who is more comfortable against slow bowlers, could come down the order at No. 4 or 5 to regain some form.

Vaibhav Kandpal (0), who has the right kind of backing from powerful quarters of DDCA, found his defence breached by Rohit while skipper Himmat (8) also was adjudged plumb in-front. Once dependable duo of Jonty Sidhu (16) and Ayush Badoni (12) were also gone, Delhi were reeling at 60 for 6.

It was Anuj Rawat (47 not out) and Hrithik Shokeen (25 not out), who added 74 for the unbroken seventh wicket and saved Delhi from further embarrassment. Delhi 1st Innings 134/6 in 42 overs (Anuj Rawat 47 not out). Match drawn. Points: Delhi 1.

Odisha got valuable three points in an away game against Madhya Pradesh by virtue of big 180-run first innings lead in another game at Indore.

After MP scored 318 in reply to Odisha’s first innings score of 498, the home team managed 291 for 4 in 59 overs as Yash Dubey (91) and Himanshu Mantri (119) helped themselves with some easy runs. Needing 112 runs with little time left, Odisha could only manage 38 for 1 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Odisha 498 and (target 112) 38/1. MP 318 and 291/4 (Himanshu Mantri 119). Match Drawn. Odisha 3; MP 1.

Aditya Tare scored 100 and 79 and also took six catches as Uttarakhand demolished a below-par Himachal Pradesh by 88 runs to get six points in another game at Dharamsala. (PTI)

Uttarkhand scored 238 and 227 in their two innings while Himachal after scoring 271 and getting a first innings lead, needed 195 to win.

However by end of third day, seamer Deepak Dhapola, with match figures of 9/84 (4/53 and 5/31), had run through Himachal top-order reducing them to 39/6.

On the final day, Dhapola’s colleagues Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Rajan Kumar and Abhay Negi polished off the remaining four wickets with HP getting bowled out for 106.

Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 231 and 227. HP 271 and (target 195) 106 in 31 overs (Deepak Dhapola 5/31). Uttarakhand won by 88 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 6. HP 0. (PTI)