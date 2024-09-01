Prez Murmu flags delay in rape case verdicts, calls for end of ‘culture of adjournments’

NEW DELHI, Sep 1 : President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said delay in court decisions in heinous crimes, like rape, forces the common man to think that the judicial process lacks sensitivity, even as she called for a change in ‘culture of adjournments’ in the judiciary.

She said longstanding pendency and backlog of cases is a big challenge before the judiciary.

“When court decisions in a heinous crime like rape come after a generation has passed, the common man feels that the judicial process lacks sensitivity,” Murmu said addressing the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary.

The President said programmes such as special Lok Adalat week should be organised more frequently to clear the backlog.

“All stakeholders have to find a solution by giving priority to this problem,” she said.

Murmu lamented that “in some cases, people with resources continue to roam around fearlessly and freely even after committing crimes.”

Those who suffer from their crimes live in fear as if they have committed some crime, she said.

She also pointed out that the poor from villages are afraid to go to court.

“They become a participant in the justice process of the court only under great compulsion. Often they tolerate injustice silently because they feel that fighting for justice can make their lives more miserable,” she said at the event held by the Supreme Court at Bharat Mandapam here.

For them, going away from the village to the court even once becomes a cause of great mental and financial pressure, she said.

“In such a situation, many people cannot even imagine the pain that poor people experience due to the culture of adjournment. Every possible measure should be taken to change this situation,” she said.

The President said that many are aware about “White Coat Hypertension” due to which people’s blood pressure increases in a hospital environment.

Similarly, she said, the stress of an ordinary person increases in the courtroom settings, a phenomenon known as “Black Coat Syndrome”.

This nervousness renders ordinary people often unable to tell even those things in their favour which they already know and would like to say, she said.

Murmu said every judge and judicial officer of the country has the moral responsibility to respect dharma, truth, and justice.

“At the district level, this moral responsibility is the lighthouse of the judiciary. The district-level courts determine the image of the judiciary in the minds of crores of citizens.

“Therefore, providing justice to the people through the district courts with sensitivity and promptness and at a low cost is the basis of the success of our judiciary,” the President said.

Murmu said there are many challenges before the judiciary which require coordinated efforts for their resolution.

For example, the judiciary, government and police administration should work together to find solutions to issues related to evidence and witnesses, she said.

The President said the feeling of faith and reverence towards justice has been a part of the country’s tradition, which even entails treating judges as gods.

Murmu said that in the past few years there have been significant improvements in the availability of infrastructure, facilities, training and human resources of the judiciary at the district level.

“But a lot remains to be done in all these areas,” she said.

The President said the Constitution provides for the devolving of power and responsibilities of the Legislative and Executive bodies to local level through panchayats and municipalities, and urged those present “if we could think of a justice system at the local level equivalent to these.”

Murmu said that justice delivery in local language and conditions can help country achieve the ideal of justice for all.

She also suggested efforts be made to look after health and education of children of women in prisons.

She said it “should also be our priority” to help juvenile delinquents improve their thinking and mental health, and provide them with useful life skills and free legal aid.

Murmu said since its establishment, the Supreme Court of India has made an invaluable contribution as a vigilant sentinel of the judicial system of the world’s largest democracy.

Indian jurisprudence has a very respectable place because of the Supreme Court, she said at the conference organised to mark 75 years of establishment of the top court.

Murmu also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.

She unveiled the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the event attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal. (PTI)