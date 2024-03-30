Prevest DenPro’s R&D Center recognized by Ministry of Science & Technology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Prevest DenPro, a leading name in the field of dentistry, has received prestigious recognition from the Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR), under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, for its exceptional in-house Research and Development (R&D) center.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Prevest DenPro, as it becomes the first dental company to achieve such a distinguished acknowledgment. The recognition from DSIR is a testament to Prevest DenPro’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of dentistry. The company’s in-house R&D center has long been a hub of groundbreaking research, developing cutting-edge technologies and products to address the evolving needs of the dental industry.

This recognition not only elevates Prevest DenPro’s identity and reputation but also signifies its capabilities on a global scale. With DSIR’s stamp of approval, Prevest DenPro’s R&D prowess gains international recognition, paving the way for greater collaborations and opportunities in the global dental market.

Commenting on this achievement, Atul Modi, Managing Director of Prevest DenPro, stated, “We are honored to be recognized by DSIR for our dedication to research and development. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in dentistry and contributing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Prevest DenPro’s superior R&D capabilities have been instrumental in driving innovation in the dental industry. The company has consistently introduced groundbreaking products and technologies, ranging from dental materials to equipment, designed to enhance patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

With DSIR’s recognition, Prevest DenPro is poised to further leverage its R&D capabilities to foster innovation, drive import substitution, and contribute significantly to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. By developing indigenous solutions and technologies, the company aims to reduce reliance on imports and establish India as a hub for dental innovation and manufacturing.