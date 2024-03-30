J&K Bank distributes 1000 solar lanterns among ST households under CSR

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 29: J&K Bank, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, collaborated with MOOL Sustainability Research and Training Centre (MSRTC), to distribute solar lanterns to 1000 households from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in Ganderbal district.

The initiative aimed to provide eco-friendly lighting solutions to marginalized sections, fostering inclusivity and sustainability.

As per a statement, General Manager of the Bank, Syed Rais Maqbool, led the distribution at a local school in Lar, Ganderbal, alongside senior bank officials and MSRTC representatives.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the lanterns, citing their importance during power outages and enhancing their quality of life.

Maqbool emphasized the bank’s commitment to CSR interventions that uplift underprivileged communities, viewing the lantern distribution as an investment in a more inclusive and environmentally conscious future.

He said the CSR Project focuses on empowering economically weaker sections by promoting sustainable solutions in collaboration with credible NGOs like MSRTC.

He further said that the villages around the Chountwaliwar belt in Lar Tehsil were targeted specifically to benefit a population primarily engaged in agriculture, dairy/poultry & livestock farming, horticulture, and bee-keeping.

Approximately 46% of the population in these villages, according to him, belong to the Scheduled Tribe, making the provision of eco-friendly lighting especially significant.

The initiative not only addressed the immediate needs of the community but also contributed to the overall progress and well-being of the region’s inhabitants, aligning with the bank’s vision of creating regenerative communities.