Prestigious SaMaPa Awards 2023 announced

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) has announced names of the recipients of this year’s prestigious SaMaPa awards, the exclusive national level honours pertaining to J&K.

The announcement was made by Pt. Abhay Rustum Sopori, international award winning Santoor maestro and general secretary of SaMaPa, who revealed that the award will be presented during 19th Annual SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan on November 3, 4 and 5, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

SaMaPa Vitasta Samman 2023 is being conferred upon veteran Pakhawaj maestro Pandit Dalchand Sharma (Delhi) for his lifetime contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Pakhawaj). The award is presented to the eminent and legendary musicians of India who contributed significantly in propagating and preserving the cultural heritage of our country.

SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra – Parichay Foundation (Odisha) for immense and unparalleled contribution to the field of art and culture. The award is presented to eminent personalities, cultural philanthropists, visionaries and institutions who go beyond the conventional areas of working and contribute significantly towards the growth, development, promotion and propagation of art and culture.

SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Shri Shri Shahnaz Rasheed (Jammu and Kashmir) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri Literature as a Poet and a Translator. The award has been named after Sheikh-Ul-Alam, the great Saint of Kashmir.

SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Shri Avtar Krishen Mota (Delhi) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri art and culture as a Writer and a Columnist.

SaMaPa Sangeet Tejasvi Samman 2023 is being presented to Dr. Prabhakar Kashyap (Chandigarh) & Dr. Diwakar Kashyap (Khairagarh) for their achievements and contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).

SaMaPa Yuva Rattan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Viraj Joshi (Pune), grandson of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, in recognition of his conspicious talent and achievements in the field of Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).

SaMaPa Award of Excellence 2023 is being conferred upon Sadhna Shrivastav for her immense contribution to the field of art and culture as a Television and Stage Presenter, and Documentary Filmmaker.