Presidential vote in Uzbekistan was democratic, no violations recorded: SCO

Tashkent, Oct 25: The presidential election in Uzbekistan was legitimate and democratic in line with the national legislation, no violations were registered, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Yerik Ashimov, who headed the SCO observer mission, said on Monday.

Ashimov said at a briefing, “The SCO observer mission states that the election of the Uzbek president was in line with requirements outlined in the national legislation and the international obligation, it was free, legitimate and democratic.

No violations casting doubt over the vote results were recorded. (UNI)