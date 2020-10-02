President Trump, Wife Melania Test Positive A Month Before US Election

Washington: US President Donald Trump said early Friday he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

President Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s physician said.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

Trump said late Thursday he would go into quarantine after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus. The White House dropped a Florida campaign trip from Trump’s schedule after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had been due to hold a campaign event at Sanford airport in Florida on Friday evening but his new schedule just lists a midday phone call on “Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

He confirmed in an interview with Fox News that Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, had tested positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people stay home and isolate for up to 14 days if they might have been exposed to the virus.

Hicks was traveling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

She was also with him on the Marine One helicopter Wednesday when he flew back to the White House after a rally in Minnesota. (Agencies)