President to inaugurate 12-foot Mahatma Gandhi statue, ‘Gandhi Vatika’ near Rajghat on Sep 4

NEW DELHI, Sep 1: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a ‘Gandhi Vatika’ near Rajghat on September 4, the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti’s vice chairperson Vijay Goel said here today.

The statue and the ‘Gandhi Vatika’ are located on the Gandhi Darshan’s premises near Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, he said.

These will be inaugurated by President Murmu at a function to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence and its G20 presidency, Goel told reporters.

The statue is located at the entrance of the 45-acre Gandhi Darshan complex, he said and added that a selfie-point has also been created at the ‘vatika’ for visitors and it will also have multiple statues of Mahatma Gandhi.

These have been sculpted by artisans from Jaipur, and show him seated on a bench and in his meditative pose, the samiti’s vice chairperson said.

Flags of G20 member nations have also been installed at Gandhi Darshan, he said.

Goel said that the entire Gandhi Darshan complex is undergoing renovation due to the damage caused by the recent floods. Flooding of the complex damaged books at its library, he said.

The renovation is expected to be completed within two months and plans are to install swings at the garden as well as set up an art gallery, Goel said. (PTI)